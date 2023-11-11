The Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby and the Buffalo Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt are two of the top players to keep an eye on when these squads meet on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, at PPG Paints Arena.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Penguins vs. Sabres Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Penguins Players to Watch

Jake Guentzel is one of Pittsburgh's leading contributors with 15 points. He has scored five goals and picked up 10 assists this season.

Crosby is another key contributor for Pittsburgh, with 14 points (1.2 per game) -- scoring seven goals and adding seven assists.

Evgeni Malkin has posted seven goals and seven assists for Pittsburgh.

Alex Nedeljkovic's record is 1-1-0. He has conceded six goals (3.0 goals against average) and recorded 63 saves with a .900% save percentage (39th in league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Sabres Players to Watch

Jeff Skinner is among the top options on offense for Buffalo, with 13 points this season, as he has put up seven goals and six assists in 14 games.

Mittelstadt's 12 points this season, including three goals and nine assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Buffalo.

This season, Tage Thompson has six goals and six assists for Pittsburgh.

In the crease, Eric Comrie has a .914 save percentage (20th in the league), with 64 total saves, while allowing six goals (2.4 goals against average). He has compiled a 1-1-0 record between the posts for Buffalo this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins vs. Sabres Stat Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 9th 3.5 Goals Scored 3.14 16th 8th 2.83 Goals Allowed 3.07 15th 3rd 34.4 Shots 28.3 26th 10th 29.4 Shots Allowed 30.1 13th 23rd 17.14% Power Play % 11.63% 27th 11th 82.5% Penalty Kill % 85.45% 9th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.