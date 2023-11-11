Will Rickard Rakell Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 11?
The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming contest against the Buffalo Sabres is scheduled for Saturday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Rickard Rakell light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Rickard Rakell score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Rakell stats and insights
- Rakell is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have given up 43 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Penguins vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.