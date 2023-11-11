Rickard Rakell and the Pittsburgh Penguins will be in action on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Buffalo Sabres. If you'd like to wager on Rakell's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Rickard Rakell vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Rakell Season Stats Insights

Rakell has averaged 15:44 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Through 12 games this season, Rakell has yet to score a goal.

Rakell has tallied point in two of 12 games this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In two of 12 games this season, Rakell has had an assist, including one game with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 53.5% that Rakell goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Rakell going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Rakell Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 43 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 12 Games 3 3 Points 3 0 Goals 2 3 Assists 1

