The Missouri Tigers are expected to come out on top in their matchup versus the Tennessee Volunteers at 3:30 PM on Saturday, November 11, based on our computer model. If you're looking for more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Tennessee vs. Missouri Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Missouri (+3) Under (58) Missouri 29, Tennessee 27

Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Volunteers' implied win probability is 60.0%.

The Volunteers have covered the spread six times in eight games.

In games they were favored in by 3 points or more so far this season, the Tennessee went 6-1 against the spread.

This season, five of the Volunteers' eight games have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 58 points, 3.1 higher than the average total in Tennessee games this season.

Missouri Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

The Tigers' ATS record is 6-2-0 this year.

Missouri is a 2-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 3 points or more this season.

Out of the Tigers' eight games with a set total, five have hit the over (62.5%).

The average over/under in Missouri games this season is 4.4 fewer points than the point total of 58 for this outing.

Volunteers vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 34.8 18.4 39.0 12.6 23.0 30.0 Missouri 32.4 24.0 32.2 23.4 32.3 24.0

