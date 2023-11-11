Week 11 CUSA Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CUSA teams were in action for three games in the Week 11 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Jump to Matchup:
Week 11 CUSA Results
Liberty 38 Old Dominion 10
- Pregame Favorite: Liberty (-13.5)
- Pregame Total: 59.5
Liberty Leaders
- Passing: Kaidon Salter (13-for-22, 225 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Quinton Cooley (19 ATT, 85 YDS)
- Receiving: CJ Daniels (8 TAR, 7 REC, 137 YDS, 2 TDs)
Old Dominion Leaders
- Passing: Grant Wilson (23-for-42, 161 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Wilson (16 ATT, 64 YDS)
- Receiving: Javon Harvey (15 TAR, 12 REC, 76 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Liberty
|Old Dominion
|455
|Total Yards
|280
|225
|Passing Yards
|161
|230
|Rushing Yards
|119
|1
|Turnovers
|1
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Next Week's CUSA Games
UMass Minutemen at No. 25 Liberty Flames
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Williams Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Jacksonville State Gamecocks
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
UTEP Miners at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Sam Houston Bearkats at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
New Mexico State Aggies at Auburn Tigers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Favorite: -
Florida International Panthers at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Favorite: -
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.