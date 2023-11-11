Saturday's contest between the Pittsburgh Panthers (1-0) and West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0) going head to head at Petersen Events Center has a projected final score of 68-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Pittsburgh, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on November 11.

The Mountaineers came out on top in their most recent matchup 74-39 against Loyola (MD) on Tuesday.

West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Pittsburgh 68, West Virginia 65

West Virginia Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Mountaineers averaged 66.0 points per game last season (156th in college basketball) while allowing 61.5 per outing (99th in college basketball). They had a +140 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

In Big 12 action, West Virginia averaged 0.3 fewer points (65.7) than overall (66.0) in 2022-23.

At home, the Mountaineers scored 71.4 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 61.6.

West Virginia gave up 57.1 points per game at home last season, and 70.5 away.

