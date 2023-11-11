The No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners (7-2) play a familiar opponent when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers (6-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in a Big 12 showdown.

Oklahoma owns the 79th-ranked defense this year (382.4 yards allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking seventh-best with a tally of 490 yards per game. From an offensive perspective, West Virginia is posting 31.4 points per game (40th-ranked). It ranks 57th in the FBS on defense (24.3 points given up per game).

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Week 11 Games

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma Key Statistics

West Virginia Oklahoma 419.4 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 490 (10th) 366.8 (60th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.4 (71st) 218 (6th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.2 (39th) 201.4 (101st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 312.8 (10th) 10 (30th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (42nd) 12 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (6th)

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has thrown for 1,545 yards on 97-of-183 passing with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 427 yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

CJ Donaldson has run the ball 147 times for 676 yards, with nine touchdowns.

Devin Carter has registered 23 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 414 (46 yards per game). He's been targeted 43 times and has one touchdown.

Kole Taylor has 25 receptions (on 47 targets) for a total of 305 yards (33.9 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Hudson Clement has racked up 298 reciving yards (33.1 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Oklahoma Stats Leaders

Dillon Gabriel has thrown for 2,646 yards (294 ypg) to lead Oklahoma, completing 71.3% of his passes and tossing 20 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 287 rushing yards on 71 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Tawee Walker, has carried the ball 84 times for 444 yards (49.3 per game), scoring six times.

This season, Marcus Major has carried the ball 78 times for 308 yards (34.2 per game) and one touchdown.

Jalil Farooq has hauled in 33 receptions for 547 yards (60.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Drake Stoops has caught 52 passes for 528 yards (58.7 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Nic Anderson has a total of 497 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 20 passes and scoring eight touchdowns.

