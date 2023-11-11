West Virginia vs. Oklahoma: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners (7-2) will square off against the West Virginia Mountaineers (6-3) in a matchup of Big 12 teams on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Mountaineers are currently an underdog by 12.5 points. The over/under is 58.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Oklahoma vs. West Virginia matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Norman, Oklahoma
- Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma Moneyline
|West Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oklahoma (-12.5)
|58.5
|-500
|+375
|FanDuel
|Oklahoma (-13.5)
|58.5
|-550
|+400
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends
- West Virginia has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover three times.
- The Mountaineers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 12.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
- Oklahoma has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- When playing as at least 12.5-point favorites this season, the Sooners have an ATS record of 5-1.
West Virginia 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big 12
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
