The No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners (7-2) will square off against the West Virginia Mountaineers (6-3) in a matchup of Big 12 teams on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Mountaineers are currently an underdog by 12.5 points. The over/under is 58.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Oklahoma vs. West Virginia matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Norman, Oklahoma
  • Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma Moneyline West Virginia Moneyline
BetMGM Oklahoma (-12.5) 58.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Oklahoma (-13.5) 58.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends

  • West Virginia has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover three times.
  • The Mountaineers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 12.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
  • Oklahoma has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
  • When playing as at least 12.5-point favorites this season, the Sooners have an ATS record of 5-1.

West Virginia 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the Big 12 +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.