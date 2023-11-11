The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-3) are 12.5-point underdogs in a road Big 12 matchup with the No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners (7-2) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The game has a 58.5-point over/under.

Offensively, Oklahoma has been a top-25 unit, ranking eighth-best in the FBS by averaging 39.9 points per game. The Sooners rank 28th on defense (19.8 points allowed per game). With 419.4 total yards per game on offense, West Virginia ranks 44th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 62nd, allowing 366.8 total yards per game.

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium TV Channel: FOX

Oklahoma vs West Virginia Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Oklahoma -12.5 -110 -110 58.5 -105 -115 -550 +400

West Virginia Recent Performance

The Mountaineers are really playing poorly of late offensively, gaining 497.3 yards per game in their past three games (worst in college football). Defensively, they are conceding 410.3 (98th-ranked).

In their past three games, the Mountaineers are putting up 37.3 points per game (28th in college football) and allowing 27.7 per game (-16-worst).

In its past three games, West Virginia has thrown for 214.7 yards per game (sixth-worst in the country), and conceded 231.3 in the air (-29-worst).

The Mountaineers are accumulating 282.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (fifth-best in college football), and conceding 179.0 per game (-43-worst).

The Mountaineers have two wins against the spread and are 1-2 overall in their last three games.

In its past three games, West Virginia has hit the over twice.

Week 11 Big 12 Betting Trends

West Virginia Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, West Virginia has put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread.

The Mountaineers have been an underdog by 12.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Five of West Virginia's eight games with a set total have hit the over (62.5%).

West Virginia has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won three of those games.

West Virginia has entered two games this season as the underdog by +400 or more and is in those contests.

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has been a dual threat for West Virginia this season. He has 1,545 passing yards (171.7 per game) while completing 53% of his passes. He's thrown 10 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 427 yards (47.4 ypg) on 76 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

CJ Donaldson has rushed 147 times for 676 yards, with nine touchdowns.

Devin Carter has collected 23 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 414 (46.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 43 times and has one touchdown.

Kole Taylor has 25 receptions (on 47 targets) for a total of 305 yards (33.9 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Hudson Clement has racked up 298 reciving yards (33.1 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Jared Bartlett has collected 3.0 sacks to lead the team, while also picking up 3.0 TFL and 26 tackles.

West Virginia's leading tackler, Lee Kpogba, has 56 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and two sacks this year.

Beanie Bishop has picked off a team-high four passes. He also has 36 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended to his name.

