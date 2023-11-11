The Wisconsin Badgers (5-4) will meet their Big Ten-rival, the Northwestern Wildcats (4-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 10.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 42.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wisconsin vs. Northwestern matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Week 11 Odds

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Betting Trends

Wisconsin has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Badgers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

Northwestern has covered five times in seven chances against the spread this season.

When playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs this season, the Wildcats have an ATS record of 3-2.

Wisconsin & Northwestern 2023 Futures Odds

Wisconsin To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big Ten +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000 Northwestern To Win the Big Ten +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

