Amari Cooper has a difficult matchup when his Cleveland Browns face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Ravens concede 170.7 passing yards per game, second-best in the league.

Cooper has accumulated 35 catches for a team-high 617 yards and two TDs this year this year. He has been targeted on 63 occasions, and averages 77.1 yards receiving.

Cooper vs. the Ravens

Cooper vs the Ravens (since 2021): 3 GP / 49.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 49.3 REC YPG / REC TD Baltimore has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Ravens have allowed five opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Baltimore has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Cooper will play against the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this week. The Ravens allow 170.7 passing yards per game.

The Ravens' defense is ranked first in the NFL with six passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Amari Cooper Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 51.5 (-115)

Cooper Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Cooper has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 62.5% of his games (five of eight).

Cooper has received 23.2% of his team's 271 passing attempts this season (63 targets).

He is averaging 9.8 yards per target (17th in league play), racking up 617 yards on 63 passes thrown his way.

In two of eight games this year, Cooper has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has scored two of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (12.5%).

With five red zone targets, Cooper has been on the receiving end of 22.7% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.

Cooper's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cardinals 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 5 REC / 139 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 10/29/2023 Week 8 11 TAR / 6 REC / 89 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/22/2023 Week 7 8 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 TAR / 4 REC / 108 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

