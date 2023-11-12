In Week 10 action at M&T Bank Stadium, the Cleveland Browns' Amari Cooper will face the Baltimore Ravens defense and Geno Stone. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on this matchup between the Cleveland pass catchers versus the Ravens' secondary.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Browns vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Amari Cooper Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Ravens 73.7 9.2 21 76 8.05

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Amari Cooper vs. Geno Stone Insights

Amari Cooper & the Browns' Offense

Amari Cooper's 617 receiving yards (77.1 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 35 catches on 63 targets with two touchdowns.

Through the air, Cleveland has been one of the lesser passing offenses in the league, ranking fourth-last in the NFL by tallying 184.1 pass yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 28th with seven passing touchdowns.

On offense, the Browns are tallying 22.6 points per contest (17th in NFL) and 328.3 yards per game (19th).

Cleveland ranks 18th in the NFL in pass rate, passing the ball 33.9 times per game.

In the red zone, the Browns have been one of the least pass-heavy teams this season, airing it out 22 times (third-fewest in NFL).

Geno Stone & the Ravens' Defense

Geno Stone leads the team with six interceptions, while also recording 33 tackles and seven passes defended.

In terms of passing yards allowed, Baltimore has given up 1,536 (170.7 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.

The Ravens have given up the fewest points in the NFL, 13.8 per game.

Baltimore has allowed two players to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

Five players have caught a touchdown against the Ravens this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Amari Cooper vs. Geno Stone Advanced Stats

Amari Cooper Geno Stone Rec. Targets 63 22 Def. Targets Receptions 35 7 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 17.6 14 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 617 33 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 77.1 3.7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 115 0.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 5 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 6 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.