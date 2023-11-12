Will Antonio Gibson cash his Week 10 anytime TD player prop when the Washington Commanders take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important numbers.

Will Antonio Gibson score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a TD)

Gibson has rushed for 124 yards (13.8 per game) on 26 carries.

And Gibson has caught 25 passes for 227 yards (25.2 per game) with one TD.

Gibson does not have a rushing touchdown in nine games.

In one of nine games this year, he has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Antonio Gibson Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cardinals 3 9 0 1 10 0 Week 2 @Broncos 2 9 0 3 44 0 Week 3 Bills 2 17 0 3 7 0 Week 4 @Eagles 6 19 0 1 7 0 Week 5 Bears 0 0 0 4 64 0 Week 6 @Falcons 3 15 0 1 1 1 Week 7 @Giants 2 7 0 2 24 0 Week 8 Eagles 2 14 0 5 28 0 Week 9 @Patriots 6 34 0 5 42 0

