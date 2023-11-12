Browns vs. Ravens Injury Report — Week 10
Going into their game against the Baltimore Ravens (7-2), the Cleveland Browns (5-3) are keeping their eye on 10 players on the injury report. The game starts at 1:00 PM on Sunday, November 12 at M&T Bank Stadium.
The Browns' last game was a 27-0 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
The Ravens played the Seattle Seahawks in their most recent game, winning 37-3.
Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Marquise Goodwin
|WR
|Concussion
|Out
|Grant Delpit
|S
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Alex Wright
|DE
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
|DE
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Greg Newsome II
|CB
|Groin
|Questionable
|David Bell
|WR
|Knee
|Out
|David Njoku
|TE
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Dawand Jones
|OT
|Knee
|Out
|Nick Harris
|C
|Toe
|Full Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Baltimore Ravens Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Morgan Moses
|OT
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Marcus Williams
|S
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|Michael Pierce
|NT
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jalyn Armour-Davis
|CB
|Illness
|Questionable
|Marlon Humphrey
|CB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|Back
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Browns vs. Ravens Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Browns Season Insights
- The Browns have been keeping opposing offenses in check on defense, surrendering only 234.8 total yards per game (best). On offense, they rank 18th by racking up 328.3 total yards per game.
- The Browns have been dominant on defense, giving up only 17.4 points per game (third-best). On offense, they rank 14th by putting up 22.6 points per game.
- The Browns rank fourth-worst in passing yards per game on offense (184.1), but at least they've been shutting down opposing offenses on the other side of the ball, ranking best in passing yards surrendered per game (145.0).
- Cleveland's run defense ranks sixth in the NFL with 89.8 rushing yards allowed per game, but it has been carried by its offense, which ranks third-best by putting up 144.1 rushing yards per contest.
- At -4, the Browns own the 23rd-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with 13 forced turnovers (ninth in NFL) and 17 turnovers committed (29th in NFL).
Browns vs. Ravens Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Ravens (-6.5)
- Moneyline: Ravens (-275), Browns (+220)
- Total: 38 points
