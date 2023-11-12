How to Watch Browns vs. Ravens on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 10
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Baltimore Ravens (7-2) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Cleveland Browns (5-3) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
How to Watch Ravens vs. Browns
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: FOX
Browns Insights
- The Browns put up 8.8 more points per game (22.6) than the Ravens allow (13.8).
- The Browns average 328.3 yards per game, 65.7 more yards than the 262.6 the Ravens allow.
- Cleveland rushes for 144.1 yards per game, 52.2 more than the 91.9 Baltimore allows per contest.
- This season the Browns have turned the ball over 17 times, four more than the Ravens' takeaways (13).
Browns Away Performance
- The Browns' average points scored (27) and allowed (29.3) in away games are both higher than their overall averages of 22.6 and 17.4, respectively.
- On the road, the Browns rack up 369.7 yards per game and give up 357.7. That's more than they gain (328.3) and allow (234.8) overall.
- In road games, Cleveland accumulates 202 passing yards per game and gives up 245.3. That's more than it gains (184.1) and allows (145) overall.
- The Browns accumulate 167.7 rushing yards per game in away games (23.6 more than their overall average), and give up 112.3 in away games (22.5 more than overall).
- The Browns' offensive third-down percentage (31.9%) and defensive third-down percentage (36.6%) away from home are both higher than their overall averages of 31.7% and 26%, respectively.
Browns Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/22/2023
|at Indianapolis
|W 39-38
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|at Seattle
|L 24-20
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|Arizona
|W 27-0
|CBS
|11/12/2023
|at Baltimore
|-
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|at Denver
|-
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|FOX
