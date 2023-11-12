The Baltimore Ravens (7-2) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Cleveland Browns (5-3) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Browns

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland TV: FOX

Browns Insights

The Browns put up 8.8 more points per game (22.6) than the Ravens allow (13.8).

The Browns average 328.3 yards per game, 65.7 more yards than the 262.6 the Ravens allow.

Cleveland rushes for 144.1 yards per game, 52.2 more than the 91.9 Baltimore allows per contest.

This season the Browns have turned the ball over 17 times, four more than the Ravens' takeaways (13).

Browns Away Performance

The Browns' average points scored (27) and allowed (29.3) in away games are both higher than their overall averages of 22.6 and 17.4, respectively.

On the road, the Browns rack up 369.7 yards per game and give up 357.7. That's more than they gain (328.3) and allow (234.8) overall.

In road games, Cleveland accumulates 202 passing yards per game and gives up 245.3. That's more than it gains (184.1) and allows (145) overall.

The Browns accumulate 167.7 rushing yards per game in away games (23.6 more than their overall average), and give up 112.3 in away games (22.5 more than overall).

The Browns' offensive third-down percentage (31.9%) and defensive third-down percentage (36.6%) away from home are both higher than their overall averages of 31.7% and 26%, respectively.

Browns Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/22/2023 at Indianapolis W 39-38 CBS 10/29/2023 at Seattle L 24-20 FOX 11/5/2023 Arizona W 27-0 CBS 11/12/2023 at Baltimore - FOX 11/19/2023 Pittsburgh - CBS 11/26/2023 at Denver - FOX 12/3/2023 at Los Angeles - FOX

