The Seattle Seahawks (5-3) face the Washington Commanders (4-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Lumen Field. The Seahawks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 44.5 points.

If you're planning to make some in-game bets on the Seahawks' upcoming game against the Commanders, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we highlight below, which will help you in your live betting.

Commanders vs. Seahawks Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Commanders have been leading after the first quarter in three games, have been behind after the first quarter in four games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in two games .

The Seahawks have been winning after the first quarter in three games, have trailed after the first quarter in one game, and have been tied after the first quarter in four games in 2023.

Seattle's offense is averaging 6.4 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 4.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This season, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games, and they've lost the second quarter in four games.

The Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in five games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

Seattle's offense is averaging 4.9 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 7.3 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in five games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in three games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

Looking at third-quarter scoring, the Seahawks have won the third quarter in four games and have lost the third quarter in four games.

On offense, Seattle is averaging 3.3 points in the third quarter (23rd-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 5.4 points on average in the third quarter (25th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Commanders' nine games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter three times, lost four times, and tied two times.

Looking at fourth-quarter scoring, the Seahawks have won that quarter in four games and have lost that quarter in four games.

Seattle's offense is averaging 4.4 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 6.8 points on average in that quarter.

Commanders vs. Seahawks Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Commanders have been winning after the first half in four games this season. The team has trailed after the first half in five games.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Seahawks have been winning four times (3-1 in those games) and have trailed four times (2-2).

2nd Half

This season, the Commanders have won the second half in six games, and they've been outscored in the second half in three games.

The Seahawks have won the second half in three games this season, lost the second half in four games, and been knotted up in the second half in one game.

Seattle's offense is averaging 7.6 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is surrendering 12.1 points on average in the second half.

