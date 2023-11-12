The Seattle Seahawks (5-3) host the Washington Commanders (4-5) at Lumen Field on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Commanders

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Commanders Insights

The Commanders rack up just 0.7 fewer points per game (21.2) than the Seahawks surrender (21.9).

The Commanders collect 332.1 yards per game, 22.0 fewer yards than the 354.1 the Seahawks give up.

This year Washington rushes for 31.9 fewer yards per game (90.1) than Seattle allows (122.0).

The Commanders have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Commanders Away Performance

The Commanders' average points scored in away games (23.4) is higher than their overall average (21.2). But their average points conceded away from home (22.8) is lower than overall (27.2).

On the road, the Commanders rack up 330.2 yards per game and concede 379.8. That's less than they gain overall (332.1), but more than they allow (368.9).

In road games, Washington accumulates 230.0 passing yards per game and concedes 270.8. That's less than it gains overall (242.0), and more than it allows (252.7).

The Commanders rack up 100.2 rushing yards per game in away games (10.1 more than their overall average), and give up 109.0 away from home (7.2 less than overall).

The Commanders' third-down percentages on offense (33.3%) and defense (31.3%) in road games are both lower than their overall numbers of 36.0% and 39.5%, respectively.

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Commanders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/22/2023 at New York L 14-7 CBS 10/29/2023 Philadelphia L 38-31 FOX 11/5/2023 at New England W 20-17 FOX 11/12/2023 at Seattle - FOX 11/19/2023 New York - FOX 11/23/2023 at Dallas - CBS 12/3/2023 Miami - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.