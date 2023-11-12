The Seattle Seahawks (5-3) host the Washington Commanders (4-5) at Lumen Field on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Seahawks and Commanders can be seen in this article before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Commanders vs. Seahawks Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Seahawks 6 44.5 -275 +220

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Commanders vs. Seahawks Betting Records & Stats

Washington Commanders

The Commanders have combined with their opponent to score more than 44.5 points in four of nine games this season.

The average over/under for Washington's contests this season is 41.1, 3.4 fewer points than this game's total.

The Commanders have covered the spread in a game four times this year (4-4-1).

This season, the Commanders have been the underdog six times and won three of those games.

Washington has been at least a +220 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle has an average point total of 44.1 in their matchups this year, 0.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Seahawks have covered the spread in a game four times this season (4-4-0).

The Seahawks have gone 4-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 80% of those games).

Seattle has played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

Seahawks vs. Commanders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Seahawks 21.4 20 21.9 18 44.1 2 8 Commanders 21.2 15 27.2 31 41.1 4 9

Commanders vs. Seahawks Betting Insights & Trends

Commanders

Over its last three contests, Washington has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In their past three contests, the Commanders have hit the over once.

The Seahawks have a -4-point scoring differential on the season (-0.5 per game). The Commanders also have been outscored by opponents this year (54 total points, six per game).

Seahawks

Seattle has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three games.

Seattle has hit the over once in its past three games.

The Seahawks have a negative point differential on the season (-4 total points, -0.5 per game), as do the Commanders (-54 total points, -6 per game).

Commanders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.1 42.1 40.2 Implied Team Total AVG 23.1 24.3 22.2 ATS Record 4-4-1 0-3-1 4-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 2-2-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 0-2 3-1

Seahawks Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.1 42.5 45.6 Implied Team Total AVG 24.5 24.3 24.8 ATS Record 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 3-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.