Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Connor Heyward has a difficult matchup in Week 10 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are allowing the ninth-fewest passing yards in the league, 196.1 per game.

Heyward has 105 receiving yards on 14 grabs (22 targets), averaging 15.0 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Heyward and the Steelers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heyward vs. the Packers

Heyward vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games Green Bay has given up 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Packers have allowed eight opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Green Bay has not allowed an opposing receiver to register more than one TD grab against it on the season.

Heyward will square off against the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this week. The Packers concede 196.1 passing yards per game.

The Packers have the No. 3 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up eight this season (one per game).

Watch Steelers vs Packers on Fubo!

Connor Heyward Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Heyward with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heyward Receiving Insights

Heyward has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in one of two games (50.0%).

Heyward has 8.4% of his team's target share (22 targets on 262 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 22 times this season, averaging 4.8 yards per target.

Heyward, in six games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Heyward (three red zone targets) has been targeted 12.0% of the time in the red zone (25 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Heyward's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Titans 11/2/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 5 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.