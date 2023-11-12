David Njoku has a tough matchup when his Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Ravens allow 170.7 passing yards per game, second-best in the NFL.

Njoku has 319 receiving yards on 32 grabs (45 targets), with two TDs, averaging 39.9 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Njoku and the Browns with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Njoku vs. the Ravens

Njoku vs the Ravens (since 2021): 4 GP / 45 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 45 REC YPG / REC TD Baltimore has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Ravens have conceded a TD pass to five opposing players this year.

Baltimore has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Ravens yield 170.7 passing yards per game, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Ravens have scored six touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). The Ravens' defense is first in the league in that category.

Watch Browns vs Ravens on Fubo!

David Njoku Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 33.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Njoku with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Njoku Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Njoku has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 62.5% of his games (five of eight).

Njoku has received 16.6% of his team's 271 passing attempts this season (45 targets).

He has 319 receiving yards on 45 targets to rank 80th in NFL play with 7.1 yards per target.

Njoku has hauled in two touchdown catches this season in eight games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has 12.5% of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Njoku (seven red zone targets) has been targeted 31.8% of the time in the red zone (22 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Njoku's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cardinals 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 10/29/2023 Week 8 8 TAR / 4 REC / 77 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/22/2023 Week 7 9 TAR / 5 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 TAR / 6 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.