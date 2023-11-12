The November 12 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens (7-2) and the Cleveland Browns (5-3) will feature a battle between QBs Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson. Below, we highlight all of the stats and trends you need to know about these two signal callers heading into this week's matchup.

Browns vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland TV: FOX

Deshaun Watson vs. Lamar Jackson Matchup

Deshaun Watson 2023 Stats Lamar Jackson 5 Games Played 9 62.0% Completion % 71.5% 902 (180.4) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,954 (217.1) 6 Touchdowns 9 3 Interceptions 3 105 (21.0) Rushing Yards (Per game) 440 (48.9) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 5

Deshaun Watson Game Props

Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 190.5 yards

Ravens Defensive Stats

This year, opposing offenses have struggled to find the end zone against the Ravens' defense, which ranks first in the NFL with 13.8 points allowed per game and third in the league with 262.6 yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to defending the pass, Baltimore ranks fifth in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 1,536 (170.7 per game) and first in yards allowed per pass attempt (4.6).

Against the run, the Ravens' defense has been firing on all cylinders, with 827 rushing yards allowed this season (10th-fewest in NFL).

Defensively, Baltimore ranks eighth in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 34.8%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it ranks first at 33.3%.

Lamar Jackson Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 199.5 yards

: Over/Under 199.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Browns Defensive Stats

