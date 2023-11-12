Elijah Moore has a tough matchup when his Cleveland Browns meet the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Ravens concede 170.7 passing yards per game, second-best in the NFL.

Moore has 29 receptions (while being targeted 50 times) for 270 yards, averaging 33.8 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Moore and the Browns with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Moore vs. the Ravens

Moore vs the Ravens (since 2021): 2 GP / 34.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 34.5 REC YPG / REC TD Baltimore has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

Five players have hauled in a TD pass against the Ravens this year.

Baltimore has given up at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Ravens is allowing 170.7 yards per contest this year, which ranks second in the NFL.

The Ravens' defense ranks first in the NFL by allowing 0.7 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (six total passing TDs).

Watch Browns vs Ravens on Fubo!

Elijah Moore Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 29.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Moore with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Moore Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Moore has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 37.5% of his games (three of eight).

Moore has 18.5% of his team's target share (50 targets on 271 passing attempts).

He is averaging 5.4 yards per target (122nd in league play), picking up 270 yards on 50 passes thrown his way.

Having played eight games this year, Moore has not had a TD reception.

Moore (four red zone targets) has been targeted 18.2% of the time in the red zone (22 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cardinals 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 2 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/22/2023 Week 7 7 TAR / 4 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 4 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -20 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.