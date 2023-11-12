When Elijah Moore suits up for the Cleveland Browns in their Week 10 matchup versus the Baltimore Ravens (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Elijah Moore score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a TD)

Moore has 270 yards on 29 grabs. He has been targeted 50 times, and averages 33.8 yards receiving per contest.

Moore does not have a TD reception this year in eight games.

Elijah Moore Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 7 3 43 0 Week 2 @Steelers 9 3 36 0 Week 3 Titans 9 9 49 0 Week 4 Ravens 4 2 20 0 Week 6 49ers 7 4 19 0 Week 7 @Colts 7 4 59 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 5 2 30 0 Week 9 Cardinals 2 2 14 0

