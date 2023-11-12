Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens has a tough matchup in Week 10 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are giving up the ninth-fewest passing yards in the league, 196.1 per game.

Pickens has a team-best 521 yards receiving on 30 grabs (on 58 targets) with three TDs this year, averaging 65.1 yards per game.

Pickens vs. the Packers

Pickens vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games Green Bay has allowed one opposing receiver to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Eight players have hauled in a TD pass against the Packers this year.

Green Bay has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The Packers give up 196.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Packers have put up eight touchdowns through the air (one per game). The Packers' defense is third in the NFL in that category.

George Pickens Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 42.5 (-115)

Pickens Receiving Insights

Pickens, in four of eight games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Pickens has 22.1% of his team's target share (58 targets on 262 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 58 times, averaging 9.0 yards per target (25th in NFL).

Pickens has a touchdown catch in three of eight games this season, but no games with more than one.

He has three total touchdowns this season (27.3% of his team's 11 offensive TDs).

With six red zone targets, Pickens has been on the receiving end of 24.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

Pickens' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Titans 11/2/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 2 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 1 REC / 22 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/22/2023 Week 7 8 TAR / 5 REC / 107 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/8/2023 Week 5 10 TAR / 6 REC / 130 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

