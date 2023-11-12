When the Pittsburgh Steelers meet the Green Bay Packers in Week 10, George Pickens will be up against a Packers pass defense featuring Rudy Ford. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, see below.

Steelers vs. Packers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

George Pickens Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Packers 71.7 9.0 24 80 7.57

George Pickens vs. Rudy Ford Insights

George Pickens & the Steelers' Offense

George Pickens' 521 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 58 times and has totaled 30 receptions and three touchdowns.

In the air, Pittsburgh has thrown for the eighth-lowest amount of yards in the league at 1,504, or 188.0 per game.

The Steelers are just 30th in the league in scoring offense, at 16.6 points per game.

Pittsburgh, which is averaging 32.8 pass attempts per game, ranks 22nd in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Steelers have been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, throwing the ball 25 times (seventh-fewest in NFL).

Rudy Ford & the Packers' Defense

Rudy Ford has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 48 tackles and four passes defended to his name.

When it comes to defending the pass, Green Bay is top-10 this season, ranking sixth in the NFL with 1,569 total passing yards allowed (196.1 allowed per game). It also ranks third in passing touchdowns allowed (eight).

So far this season, the Packers' defense has been producing, as it ranks eighth in the league with 19.9 points allowed per contest. In terms of yards allowed, the team ranks eighth with 2,561 total yards allowed (320.1 per game).

Green Bay has allowed one player to pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Packers have allowed a touchdown pass to eight players this season.

George Pickens vs. Rudy Ford Advanced Stats

George Pickens Rudy Ford Rec. Targets 58 19 Def. Targets Receptions 30 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 17.4 11 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 521 48 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 65.1 6.9 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 184 0.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 6 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 2 Interceptions

