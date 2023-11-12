Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford has a tough matchup in Week 10 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are giving up the eighth-fewest rushing yards in the league, 91.9 per game.

As part of the rushing attack, Ford has carried the ball 107 times for a team-best 425 yards (53.1 ypg) and has two rushing TDs. Through the air attack, Ford has tacked on 20 receptions for 139 yards (17.4 ypg) while scoring two touchdowns.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Ford and the Browns with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ford vs. the Ravens

Ford vs the Ravens (since 2021): 2 GP / 13 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 13 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Ravens have let one opposing rusher to pile up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Three opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Baltimore this year.

The Ravens have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

The Ravens yield 91.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's eighth-ranked rush defense this season.

Opponents of the Ravens have scored three touchdowns on the ground (0.3 per game). The Ravens' defense is second in the NFL in that category.

Watch Browns vs Ravens on Fubo!

Jerome Ford Rushing Props vs. the Ravens

Rushing Yards: 41.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Ford with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Ford Rushing Insights

Ford has out-gained the rushing yards prop bet total set for him two times in six opportunities this season.

The Browns have passed 49.4% of the time and run 50.6% this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 107 of his team's 278 total rushing attempts this season (38.5%).

Ford has a rushing touchdown in two games this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has four total touchdowns this season (25.0% of his team's 16 offensive TDs).

He has three red zone carries for 11.1% of the team share (his team runs on 55.1% of its plays in the red zone).

Jerome Ford Receiving Props vs the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-115)

Ford Receiving Insights

Ford, in four of five games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Ford has been targeted on 28 of his team's 271 passing attempts this season (10.3% target share).

He is averaging 5.0 yards per target (128th in league play), picking up 139 yards on 28 passes thrown his way.

Ford has hauled in two touchdown catches this year in eight games, one apiece on two occasions.

Ford (two red zone targets) has been targeted 9.1% of the time in the red zone (22 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Ford's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Cardinals 11/5/2023 Week 9 20 ATT / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 5 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 ATT / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/22/2023 Week 7 11 ATT / 74 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/15/2023 Week 6 17 ATT / 84 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.