When John Bates suits up for the Washington Commanders in their Week 10 matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will John Bates score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Bates has put up 95 yards (on 10 catches). He's been targeted 14 times, resulting in 11.9 yards per game.

Bates, in seven games this season, has zero TD receptions.

John Bates Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Broncos 5 3 46 0 Week 3 Bills 2 2 12 0 Week 4 @Eagles 1 1 6 0 Week 5 Bears 2 2 19 0 Week 7 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Eagles 1 1 17 0 Week 9 @Patriots 2 1 -5 0

