Will Logan Thomas pay out his Week 10 anytime TD player prop when the Washington Commanders clash with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.

Will Logan Thomas score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a TD)

Thomas has 33 receptions for 311 yards and three scores this campaign. He has been targeted 45 times, and is averaging 38.9 yards per game.

Thomas has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of eight played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Logan Thomas Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 8 4 43 0 Week 2 @Broncos 3 2 22 1 Week 4 @Eagles 3 3 41 0 Week 5 Bears 11 9 77 1 Week 6 @Falcons 1 1 2 0 Week 7 @Giants 6 4 51 0 Week 8 Eagles 8 6 44 1 Week 9 @Patriots 5 4 31 0

