Najee Harris has a favorable matchup when his Pittsburgh Steelers meet the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Packers allow 124.0 rushing yards per game, 10th-worst in the NFL.

Harris, who leads the team with 382 rushing yards on 100 attempts (47.8 ypg), also has two rushing TDs. Also, Harris figures in the passing game with 101 receiving yards on 15 catches (12.6 ypg).

Harris vs. the Packers

Harris vs the Packers (since 2021): 1 GP / 62 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 62 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Packers have let two opposing rushers to pile up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Green Bay has allowed five opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Packers this season.

The rush defense of the Packers is allowing 124.0 yards per game on the ground this year, which ranks 23rd in the NFL.

So far this season, the Packers have given up seven passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.9 per game. That ranks 16th in league play.

Najee Harris Rushing Props vs. the Packers

Rushing Yards: 53.5 (-115)

Harris Rushing Insights

Harris hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in four of his eight opportunities this season (50.0%).

The Steelers pass on 57.5% of their plays and run on 42.5%. They are 30th in NFL play in points scored.

His team has attempted 194 rushes this season. He's taken 100 of those carries (51.5%).

Harris has found paydirt on the ground in two games this year but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has 18.2% of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

He has 10 red zone rushing carries (58.8% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Najee Harris Receiving Props vs the Packers

Receiving Yards: 8.5 (-120)

Harris Receiving Insights

In three of eight games this season, Harris has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Harris has been targeted on 21 of his team's 262 passing attempts this season (8.0% target share).

He is averaging 4.8 yards per target (132nd in NFL play), racking up 101 yards on 21 passes thrown his way.

Harris, in eight games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Harris' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Titans 11/2/2023 Week 9 16 ATT / 69 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 2 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/29/2023 Week 8 7 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/22/2023 Week 7 14 ATT / 53 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/8/2023 Week 5 14 ATT / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/1/2023 Week 4 14 ATT / 71 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs

