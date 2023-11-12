Best Bets, Odds for the Steelers vs. Packers Game – Week 10
Check out best bets for when the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) and the Green Bay Packers (3-5) meet at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, November 12, 2023.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Steelers vs. Packers? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When is Steelers vs. Packers?
- Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Steelers winning by a considerably more robust margin (8.2 points). Take the Steelers.
- The Steelers have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 63.0%.
- The Steelers have been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
- Pittsburgh has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -170 or shorter.
- This season, the Packers have won two out of the six games in which they've been the underdog.
- Green Bay has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +142.
Who will win? The Steelers or Packers? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Other Week 10 Best Bets
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (-3)
- The Steelers have covered the spread five times over eight games with a set spread.
- Pittsburgh has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
- The Packers have put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this year.
- Green Bay has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
Parlay your bets together on the Steelers vs. Packers matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (38.5)
- Pittsburgh and Green Bay combine to average 1.9 fewer points per game than the over/under of 38.5 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 1.8 more points per game (40.3) than this matchup's over/under of 38.5 points.
- The Steelers have combined with their opponent to hit the over in one of eight games with a set total (12.5%).
- In the Packers' eight games with a set total, three have hit the over (37.5%).
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Kenny Pickett Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|8
|186.3
|6
|2.6
|1
Jordan Love Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|8
|215.0
|12
|21.4
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.