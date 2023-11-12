Steelers vs. Packers Injury Report — Week 10
The Pittsburgh Steelers' (5-3) injury report has four players listed as they prepare for a Sunday, November 12 matchup with the Green Bay Packers (3-5). It kicks at 1:00 PM at Acrisure Stadium.
Watch the Steelers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
The Steelers played the Tennessee Titans in their most recent game, winning 20-16.
Their last time out, the Packers won 20-3 over the Los Angeles Rams.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|S
|Hamstring
|Out
|Montravius Adams
|DT
|Ankle
|Out
|Elandon Roberts
|LB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Nick Herbig
|LB
|Calf
|Limited Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Christian Watson
|WR
|Back
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jon Runyan
|OG
|Neck
|Questionable
|Yosuah Nijman
|OT
|Back
|Questionable
|Jaire Alexander
|CB
|Shoulder
|Doubtful
|Rudy Ford
|S
|Calf
|Questionable
|Kenny Clark
|DL
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Quay Walker
|LB
|Groin
|Doubtful
|Josh Myers
|OL
|Knee
|Questionable
Other Week 10 Injury Reports
Steelers vs. Packers Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Steelers or the Packers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Steelers Season Insights
- The Steelers rank fifth-worst in total offense (278.5 yards per game) and second-worst in total defense (377.3 yards per game allowed) this year.
- The Steelers have been a bottom-five scoring offense this year, ranking fourth-worst with 16.6 points per game. On the defensive side of the ball, they are ranked 13th in the NFL (20.4 points allowed per game).
- The Steelers rank 24th in pass offense (188 passing yards per game) and 25th in pass defense (244.1 passing yards allowed per game) this year.
- With 133.1 rushing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL, Pittsburgh has been forced to rely on their 24th-ranked running game (90.5 rushing yards per contest) to keep them competitive.
- The Steelers own the third-best turnover margin in the NFL at +8, forcing 16 turnovers (third in NFL) while turning it over eight times (fifth in NFL).
Steelers vs. Packers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Steelers (-3)
- Moneyline: Steelers (-175), Packers (+145)
- Total: 39 points
Sign up to live bet on the Steelers-Packers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.