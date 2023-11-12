The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) match up against the Green Bay Packers (3-5) at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

How to Watch Steelers vs. Packers

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

Steelers Insights

This year, the Steelers rack up 3.3 fewer points per game (16.6) than the Packers give up (19.9).

The Steelers rack up 41.6 fewer yards per game (278.5), than the Packers allow per outing (320.1).

Pittsburgh rushes for 90.5 yards per game, 33.5 fewer than the 124 Green Bay allows per outing.

The Steelers have eight turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Packers.

Steelers Home Performance

The Steelers score 16 points per game at home (0.6 less than their overall average), and give up 19.6 at home (0.8 less than overall).

The Steelers' average yards gained (274) and allowed (370.2) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 278.5 and 377.3, respectively.

At home, Pittsburgh racks up 190.2 passing yards per game and concedes 225.8. That's more than it gains overall (188), and less than it allows (244.1).

The Steelers accumulate 83.8 rushing yards per game at home (6.7 less than their overall average), and concede 144.4 at home (11.3 more than overall).

The Steelers convert 35.3% of third downs at home (1.4% lower than their overall average), and give up 36.2% at home (3.8% lower than overall).

Steelers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/22/2023 at Los Angeles W 24-17 FOX 10/29/2023 Jacksonville L 20-10 CBS 11/2/2023 Tennessee W 20-16 Amazon Prime Video 11/12/2023 Green Bay - CBS 11/19/2023 at Cleveland - CBS 11/26/2023 at Cincinnati - CBS 12/3/2023 Arizona - CBS

