How to Watch Steelers vs. Packers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 10
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) match up against the Green Bay Packers (3-5) at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, November 12, 2023.
We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Steelers vs. Packers
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS
Steelers Insights
- This year, the Steelers rack up 3.3 fewer points per game (16.6) than the Packers give up (19.9).
- The Steelers rack up 41.6 fewer yards per game (278.5), than the Packers allow per outing (320.1).
- Pittsburgh rushes for 90.5 yards per game, 33.5 fewer than the 124 Green Bay allows per outing.
- The Steelers have eight turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Packers.
Steelers Home Performance
- The Steelers score 16 points per game at home (0.6 less than their overall average), and give up 19.6 at home (0.8 less than overall).
- The Steelers' average yards gained (274) and allowed (370.2) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 278.5 and 377.3, respectively.
- At home, Pittsburgh racks up 190.2 passing yards per game and concedes 225.8. That's more than it gains overall (188), and less than it allows (244.1).
- The Steelers accumulate 83.8 rushing yards per game at home (6.7 less than their overall average), and concede 144.4 at home (11.3 more than overall).
- The Steelers convert 35.3% of third downs at home (1.4% lower than their overall average), and give up 36.2% at home (3.8% lower than overall).
Steelers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/22/2023
|at Los Angeles
|W 24-17
|FOX
|10/29/2023
|Jacksonville
|L 20-10
|CBS
|11/2/2023
|Tennessee
|W 20-16
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/12/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|CBS
|11/19/2023
|at Cleveland
|-
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|at Cincinnati
|-
|CBS
|12/3/2023
|Arizona
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
