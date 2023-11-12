Steelers vs. Packers: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 10
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Green Bay Packers (3-5) are 3-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Sunday, November 12, 2023 against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3). A point total of 39 has been set for this game.
Before the Steelers square off against the Packers, take a look at their recent betting trends and insights. The betting insights and trends for the Packers can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup with Steelers.
Steelers vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|Green Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Steelers (-3)
|39
|-175
|+145
|FanDuel
|Steelers (-3)
|38.5
|-178
|+150
Pittsburgh vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV Info: CBS
Steelers vs. Packers Betting Insights
- So far this season, Pittsburgh has compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread.
- The Steelers have one win ATS (1-1) as a 3-point favorite or greater this year.
- One of Pittsburgh's eight games with a set total has hit the over (12.5%).
- Green Bay has four wins in eight contests against the spread this year.
- The Packers have covered every time (1-0) as a 3-point underdog or greater this year.
- Green Bay has seen three of its eight games hit the over.
