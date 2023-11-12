When the Washington Commanders and the Seattle Seahawks go head to head in Week 10 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Terry McLaurin score a touchdown? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Terry McLaurin score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +225 (Bet $10 to win $22.50 if he scores a TD)

McLaurin has caught 47 passes for a team-high 568 yards and two TDs. He has been targeted 71 times, averaging 63.1 yards per game.

In two of nine games this year, McLaurin has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

Terry McLaurin Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 4 2 31 0 Week 2 @Broncos 6 5 54 1 Week 3 Bills 6 6 41 0 Week 4 @Eagles 10 8 86 0 Week 5 Bears 5 4 49 0 Week 6 @Falcons 11 6 81 0 Week 7 @Giants 9 6 90 0 Week 8 Eagles 12 5 63 1 Week 9 @Patriots 8 5 73 0

