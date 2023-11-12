The Washington Commanders' Terry McLaurin will face the Seattle Seahawks' defense and Tre Brown in Week 10 NFL action. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on the Commanders receivers' matchup versus the Seahawks secondary.

Commanders vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Terry McLaurin Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Seahawks 68.8 7.6 29 88 8.41

Terry McLaurin vs. Tre Brown Insights

Terry McLaurin & the Commanders' Offense

Terry McLaurin's 568 receiving yards (63.1 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 47 catches on 70 targets with two touchdowns.

Through the air, Washington is top-10 in passing yards this year, ranking sixth in the NFL with 2,178 total pass yards (242 per game). It also ranks eighth in passing TDs (14).

On the offensive side of the ball, the Commanders are putting up 21.2 points per game (14th in NFL) and 332.1 yards per game (13th).

Washington is passing the ball more than any other team in the league, chucking it 39.2 times per game.

In the red zone, the Commanders have thrown the ball 40 times this season, placing them 12th in the league.

Tre Brown & the Seahawks' Defense

Tre Brown has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 16 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and six passes defended.

In terms of passing yards allowed, Seattle has given up 1,857 (232.1 per game), ranking 14th in the league.

The Seahawks are 18th in the NFL in scoring defense, giving up an average of 21.9 points.

Seattle has allowed four players to pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Seahawks have given up a touchdown pass to eight players this season.

Terry McLaurin vs. Tre Brown Advanced Stats

Terry McLaurin Tre Brown Rec. Targets 70 20 Def. Targets Receptions 47 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.1 11 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 568 16 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 63.1 2.7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 168 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 5 1 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 2 Interceptions

