The Cleveland Cavaliers' (4-5) injury report has four players listed as they ready for a Monday, November 13 game against the Sacramento Kings (4-4) at Golden 1 Center. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Cavaliers earned a 118-110 victory over the Warriors. Caris LeVert scored 22 points in the Cavaliers' victory, leading the team.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ricky Rubio PG Out Personal Ty Jerome SG Questionable Ankle 2.0 0.5 1.5 Isaac Okoro SG Questionable Knee 13.0 6.0 3.0 Sam Merrill SG Questionable Illness 0.0 2.0 1.0

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Kings Injuries: De'Aaron Fox: Questionable (Ankle), Trey Lyles: Out (Calf)

Cavaliers vs. Kings Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and BSOH

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and BSOH

