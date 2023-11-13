The Sacramento Kings (4-4) will host the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-5) after winning three straight home games.

Cavaliers vs. Kings Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBA TV

Cavaliers vs Kings Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

This season, the Cavaliers have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% lower than the 48.6% of shots the Kings' opponents have knocked down.

Cleveland is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 48.6% from the field.

The Kings are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 16th.

The 109.7 points per game the Cavaliers put up are only 4.1 fewer points than the Kings give up (113.8).

When Cleveland scores more than 113.8 points, it is 3-2.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

On offense, the Cavaliers average 106 points per game in home games, compared to 112.6 points per game in road games.

In home games, Cleveland is ceding 0.7 fewer points per game (111.5) than in road games (112.2).

When playing at home, the Cavaliers are draining 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game (11.3) than in away games (11.4). They also have a worse three-point percentage at home (29.8%) compared to in road games (35.2%).

Cavaliers Injuries