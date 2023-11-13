How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Sacramento Kings (4-4) will host the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-5) after winning three straight home games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Cavaliers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Cavaliers vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Cavaliers vs Kings Additional Info
|Cavaliers vs Kings Injury Report
|Cavaliers vs Kings Players to Watch
|Cavaliers vs Kings Odds/Over/Under
|Cavaliers vs Kings Betting Trends & Stats
|Cavaliers vs Kings Prediction
|Cavaliers vs Kings Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Cavaliers Stats Insights
- This season, the Cavaliers have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% lower than the 48.6% of shots the Kings' opponents have knocked down.
- Cleveland is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 48.6% from the field.
- The Kings are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 16th.
- The 109.7 points per game the Cavaliers put up are only 4.1 fewer points than the Kings give up (113.8).
- When Cleveland scores more than 113.8 points, it is 3-2.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison
- On offense, the Cavaliers average 106 points per game in home games, compared to 112.6 points per game in road games.
- In home games, Cleveland is ceding 0.7 fewer points per game (111.5) than in road games (112.2).
- When playing at home, the Cavaliers are draining 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game (11.3) than in away games (11.4). They also have a worse three-point percentage at home (29.8%) compared to in road games (35.2%).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Cavaliers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Ricky Rubio
|Out
|Personal
|Ty Jerome
|Out
|Ankle
|Isaac Okoro
|Out
|Knee
|Sam Merrill
|Questionable
|Illness
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.