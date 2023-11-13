Top Player Prop Bets for Cavaliers vs. Kings on November 13, 2023
The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Monday (tip at 10:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Evan Mobley, Domantas Sabonis and others in this matchup.
Cavaliers vs. Kings Game Info
- Date: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Cavaliers vs Kings Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers
Evan Mobley Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|15.5 (Over: -120)
|9.5 (Over: +108)
|2.5 (Over: +124)
- Mobley has recorded 19 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 3.5 points more than Monday's points prop total.
- He has averaged 2.2 more rebounds per game (11.7) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (9.5).
- Mobley's season-long assist average -- 2.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet value (2.5).
Donovan Mitchell Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (Over: -104)
|4.5 (Over: -139)
|5.5 (Over: +110)
|3.5 (Over: +126)
- The 35 points Donovan Mitchell scores per game are 6.5 more than his over/under on Monday (28.5).
- He averages 2.0 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 4.5.
- Monday's assists over/under for Mitchell (5.5) equals his average on the season.
- He has hit four three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under on Monday (3.5).
Max Strus Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|11.5 (Over: +100)
|4.5 (Over: +110)
|2.5 (Over: -139)
|2.5 (Over: +134)
- Monday's prop bet for Max Strus is 11.5 points, 7.2 fewer than his season average.
- He has grabbed 9.3 boards per game, 4.8 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
- Strus' assist average -- four -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (2.5).
- Strus' 4.3 three-pointers made per game is 1.8 more than his over/under on Monday.
NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings
Domantas Sabonis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|18.5 (Over: -114)
|12.5 (Over: -115)
|7.5 (Over: -125)
- The 18.5-point prop total for Sabonis on Monday is 0.8 higher than his season scoring average, which is 17.7.
- He averages 2.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 12.5).
- Sabonis' assist average -- 5.7 -- is 1.8 lower than Monday's over/under (7.5).
Keegan Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|16.5 (Over: +100)
|5.5 (Over: -147)
|2.5 (Over: -147)
- Monday's points prop bet for Keegan Murray is 16.5 points. That is 0.5 more than his season average of 16.
- He has grabbed 7.7 rebounds per game, 2.2 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (5.5).
- Murray has averaged 3.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).
