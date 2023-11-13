Donovan Mitchell's Cleveland Cavaliers take the court versus the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.

Last time out, which was on November 11, Mitchell put up 21 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 118-110 win against the Warriors.

In this article, we look at Mitchell's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 27.5 (-125)

Over 27.5 (-125) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-128)

Over 4.5 (-128) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+114)

Over 5.5 (+114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+126)

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Kings allowed 118.1 points per contest last year, 25th in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Kings were ninth in the NBA last season, allowing 42.2 per game.

Allowing an average of 26.7 assists last season, the Kings were the 28th-ranked team in the league.

The Kings allowed 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest last season, 18th in the league in that category.

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/9/2022 39 38 5 4 6 0 1

