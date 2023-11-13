The Cleveland Cavaliers, Max Strus included, face off versus the Sacramento Kings on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

Strus, in his previous game (November 11 win against the Warriors), produced 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Let's look at Strus' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (+100)

Over 11.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+118)

Over 4.5 (+118) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-128)

Over 2.5 (-128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+126)

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Kings were 25th in the league last season, allowing 118.1 points per game.

The Kings were the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA last year, conceding 42.2 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Kings were ranked 28th in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 26.7 per contest.

Looking at three-point defense, the Kings were ranked 18th in the NBA last season, giving up 12.5 makes per game.

Max Strus vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/2/2022 33 10 0 4 2 1 0 10/29/2022 34 11 5 1 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.