Entering a matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-7-4), the Pittsburgh Penguins (7-6) currently are monitoring four players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14 at Nationwide Arena.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mark Pysyk D Out Lower Body John Ludvig D Out Concussion Alex Nedeljkovic G Out Lower Body Will Butcher D Out Undisclosed

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Daniil Tarasov G Out Undisclosed

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

Columbus, Ohio Arena: Nationwide Arena

Penguins Season Insights

The Penguins' 46 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Their +12 goal differential is sixth-best in the league.

Blue Jackets Season Insights

With 41 goals (2.7 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 24th-ranked offense.

Columbus' total of 52 goals allowed (3.5 per game) ranks 28th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -11, they are 26th in the league.

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-165) Blue Jackets (+135) 6.5

