How to Watch the Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Two clubs on runs will clash when the Pittsburgh Penguins (four straight victories) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (five straight losses) on Tuesday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.
You can watch along on ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT to see the Penguins meet the Blue Jackets.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
Penguins vs Blue Jackets Additional Info
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins have conceded 34 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in league action.
- The Penguins' 46 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Penguins are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Penguins have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that span.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Evgeni Malkin
|13
|8
|8
|16
|13
|15
|55.5%
|Jake Guentzel
|13
|5
|11
|16
|7
|8
|0%
|Sidney Crosby
|13
|7
|8
|15
|11
|7
|62.1%
|Erik Karlsson
|13
|4
|9
|13
|11
|5
|-
|Reilly Smith
|13
|6
|6
|12
|4
|5
|100%
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets' total of 52 goals allowed (3.5 per game) is 26th in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets' 41 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 24th in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Blue Jackets are 2-5-3 to earn 45.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that span.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Adam Fantilli
|15
|4
|5
|9
|4
|8
|40.2%
|Ivan Provorov
|15
|0
|9
|9
|9
|3
|-
|Boone Jenner
|15
|7
|2
|9
|5
|8
|56.8%
|Kirill Marchenko
|13
|3
|5
|8
|3
|6
|30%
|Zachary Werenski
|13
|1
|7
|8
|3
|5
|-
