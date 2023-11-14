Two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Pittsburgh Penguins play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday at Nationwide Arena -- starting at 7:00 PM ET -- are the Penguins' Evgeni Malkin and the Blue Jackets' Adam Fantilli.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Penguins Players to Watch

One of the major contributors this season for Pittsburgh, Malkin has 16 points in 13 games (eight goals, eight assists).

Jake Guentzel is another important player for Pittsburgh, with 16 points (1.2 per game) -- scoring five goals and adding 11 assists.

Sidney Crosby has scored seven goals and added eight assists in 13 games for Pittsburgh.

In two games, Alex Nedeljkovic's record is 1-1-0. He has conceded six goals (3.01 goals against average) and has recorded 63 saves.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Fantilli has totaled four goals (0.3 per game) and collected five assists (0.3 per game), averaging 2.3 shots per game and shooting 11.8%. This places him among the leaders for Columbus with nine total points (0.6 per game).

With nine total points (0.6 per game), including zero goals and nine assists through 15 games, Ivan Provorov is crucial for Columbus' attack.

This season, Columbus' Boone Jenner has nine points, courtesy of seven goals (first on team) and two assists (11th).

In the crease, Columbus' Spencer Martin is 1-4-1 this season, amassing 189 saves and giving up 20 goals (3.3 goals against average) with a .904 save percentage (33rd in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Stat Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 7th 3.54 Goals Scored 2.73 25th 6th 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.47 24th 1st 34.8 Shots 30.4 17th 12th 29.8 Shots Allowed 33.1 27th 19th 18.42% Power Play % 13.04% 27th 11th 83.33% Penalty Kill % 89.13% 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.