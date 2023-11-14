Will Reilly Smith Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 14?
Will Reilly Smith score a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Reilly Smith score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Smith stats and insights
- In four of 13 games this season, Smith has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
- Smith's shooting percentage is 22.2%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 52 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.7 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Smith recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|16:55
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:13
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/4/2023
|Sharks
|4
|2
|2
|14:53
|Away
|W 10-2
|10/30/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|15:41
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:51
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|2
|0
|15:27
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/24/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:20
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:49
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/18/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|14:36
|Away
|L 6-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Penguins vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.