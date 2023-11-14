Will Reilly Smith score a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Reilly Smith score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

In four of 13 games this season, Smith has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.

Smith's shooting percentage is 22.2%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 52 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.7 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 16:55 Home W 4-0 11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:13 Away W 4-3 OT 11/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:30 Away W 2-0 11/4/2023 Sharks 4 2 2 14:53 Away W 10-2 10/30/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 15:41 Home L 4-3 10/28/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:51 Home L 5-2 10/26/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 15:27 Home W 4-0 10/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:20 Home L 4-1 10/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:49 Away L 4-2 10/18/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 14:36 Away L 6-3

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

