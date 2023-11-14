Can we anticipate Ryan Shea scoring a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Ryan Shea score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Shea stats and insights

Shea is yet to score through nine games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blue Jackets.

Shea has zero points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 52 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.7 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Shea recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:30 Home W 4-0 11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 10:29 Away W 4-3 OT 11/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:46 Away W 2-0 11/4/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:00 Away W 10-2 10/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:07 Home L 4-3 10/28/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:05 Home L 5-2 10/26/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:59 Home W 4-0 10/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:07 Home L 4-1 10/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:32 Away L 4-2

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

