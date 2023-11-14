Will Sidney Crosby Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 14?
When the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Sidney Crosby find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Sidney Crosby score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)
Crosby stats and insights
- Crosby has scored in six of 13 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first game of the season against the Blue Jackets.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.
- He has a 14% shooting percentage, attempting 3.8 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 52 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.7 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.
Crosby recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|19:34
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Kings
|2
|1
|1
|19:47
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/7/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|18:26
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/4/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|16:09
|Away
|W 10-2
|10/30/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|23:05
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Senators
|2
|1
|1
|18:36
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|15:08
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/24/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|19:10
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:57
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/18/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|21:30
|Away
|L 6-3
Penguins vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
