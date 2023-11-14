When the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Sidney Crosby find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sidney Crosby score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Crosby stats and insights

Crosby has scored in six of 13 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Blue Jackets.

On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.

He has a 14% shooting percentage, attempting 3.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 52 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.7 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Crosby recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 19:34 Home W 4-0 11/9/2023 Kings 2 1 1 19:47 Away W 4-3 OT 11/7/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 18:26 Away W 2-0 11/4/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:09 Away W 10-2 10/30/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 23:05 Home L 4-3 10/28/2023 Senators 2 1 1 18:36 Home L 5-2 10/26/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 15:08 Home W 4-0 10/24/2023 Stars 1 0 1 19:10 Home L 4-1 10/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:57 Away L 4-2 10/18/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 21:30 Away L 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.