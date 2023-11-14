The San Antonio Spurs (3-7) will attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-4) on November 14, 2023 at Paycom Center.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.

Thunder vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Thunder vs Spurs Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder make 49% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (49.7%).

In games Oklahoma City shoots higher than 49.7% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Thunder are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 25th.

The Thunder score 8.3 fewer points per game (115.9) than the Spurs give up (124.2).

Oklahoma City has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 124.2 points.

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs are shooting 47.3% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 44.4% the Thunder's opponents have shot this season.

San Antonio is 3-5 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Spurs are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 30th.

The Spurs score only 1.1 fewer points per game (113) than the Thunder give up (114.1).

San Antonio has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 114.1 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Thunder have performed better when playing at home this year, averaging 119.7 points per game, compared to 110.3 per game away from home.

Defensively Oklahoma City has been worse in home games this season, giving up 121.3 points per game, compared to 103.3 in away games.

The Thunder are making 11.2 threes per game with a 35.8% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 1.1 fewer threes and 4.4% points worse than they're averaging away from home (12.3, 40.2%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

At home the Spurs are better offensively, scoring 116.8 points per game, compared to 109.2 away. They're also better defensively, conceding 121.2 points per game at home, and 127.2 away.

San Antonio allows 121.2 points per game at home, and 127.2 away.

This year the Spurs are collecting more assists at home (31.8 per game) than on the road (28).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kenrich Williams Out Back

Spurs Injuries