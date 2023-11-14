Player prop bet options for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama and others are listed when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the San Antonio Spurs at Paycom Center on Tuesday (tipping at 7:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Thunder vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder vs Spurs Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -139) 5.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: +176)

The 31.5 points prop bet over/under set for Gilgeous-Alexander on Tuesday is 7.5 more than his season scoring average (24).

He has averaged 6.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged seven assists per game this year, 1.5 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Get Gilgeous-Alexander gear at Fanatics!

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -125) 1.5 (Over: -130)

Chet Holmgren is putting up 15.3 points per game this season, 0.2 fewer than his points prop on Tuesday.

He grabs seven rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet on Tuesday.

He has made two three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet total on Tuesday (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Luguentz Dort Props

PTS REB 3PM 12.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: -141)

The 12.5-point over/under set for Luguentz Dort on Tuesday is 1.8 lower than his scoring average of 14.3.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 4.5).

Dort has hit two three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -125) 9.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: -200)

The 15.7 points Wembanyama scores per game are 3.8 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

His rebounding average -- 7.3 -- is 2.2 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Wembanyama's assist average -- 1.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Tuesday's prop bet (2.5).

Wembanyama averages one made three-pointer, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.