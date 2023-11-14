The Toledo Rockets (9-1) hit the road for a MAC clash against the Bowling Green Falcons (6-4) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium.

On the defensive side of the ball, Toledo has been a top-25 unit, ranking 25th-best by surrendering only 323.9 yards per game. The offense ranks 28th (439.3 yards per game). Bowling Green is generating 25.1 points per game on offense this season (82nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 24 points per game (53rd-ranked) on defense.

Toledo vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Toledo vs. Bowling Green Key Statistics

Toledo Bowling Green 439.3 (29th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 317 (115th) 323.9 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.5 (28th) 214.6 (7th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 147.9 (82nd) 224.7 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 169.1 (118th) 17 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (104th) 16 (39th) Takeaways (Rank) 24 (1st)

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn has been a dual threat for Toledo so far this season. He has 1,999 passing yards, completing 65.8% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's rushed for 499 yards (49.9 ypg) on 93 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Peny Boone, has carried the ball 147 times for 1,042 yards (104.2 per game), scoring 12 times. He's also caught nine passes for 162 yards and one touchdown.

Jerjuan Newton's 502 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 53 times and has collected 36 receptions and nine touchdowns.

Junior Vandeross III has caught 32 passes for 445 yards (44.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Anthony Torres has been the target of 26 passes and compiled 18 receptions for 307 yards, an average of 30.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak has put up 1,206 passing yards, or 120.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.1% of his passes and has recorded eight touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Terion Stewart is his team's leading rusher with 125 carries for 762 yards, or 76.2 per game. He's found paydirt eight times on the ground, as well.

Taron Keith is a key figure in this offense, with 260 rushing yards on 38 carries with two touchdowns and 389 receiving yards (38.9 per game) on 35 catches with three touchdowns

Harold Fannin has 26 receptions (on 35 targets) for a total of 385 yards (38.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Odieu Hiliare has racked up 264 reciving yards (26.4 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

