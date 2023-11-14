How to Watch West Virginia vs. Jacksonville State on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) battle the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
West Virginia vs. Jacksonville State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
West Virginia Stats Insights
- The Mountaineers made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
- West Virginia had a 14-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.6% from the field.
- The Mountaineers were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Gamecocks finished 117th.
- Last year, the Mountaineers scored 76.0 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 70.3 the Gamecocks allowed.
- West Virginia had an 18-7 record last season when putting up more than 70.3 points.
West Virginia Home & Away Comparison
- West Virginia scored 79.4 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 71.6 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Mountaineers gave up 5.4 fewer points per game (69.2) than in away games (74.6).
- West Virginia averaged 7.8 three-pointers per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.9 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged in road games (6.9 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).
West Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Missouri State
|W 67-59
|WVU Coliseum
|11/10/2023
|Monmouth
|L 73-65
|WVU Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|SMU
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/26/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|WVU Coliseum
